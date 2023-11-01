Choreo LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.