Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

