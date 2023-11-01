Cinemark (CNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

