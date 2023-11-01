Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 172.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

