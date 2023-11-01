CJS Securities Upgrades Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to “Outperform”

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tennant by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

