Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 48,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

