CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.