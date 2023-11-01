Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

KOF opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

