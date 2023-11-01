Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
