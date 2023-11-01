Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

