Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

