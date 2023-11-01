Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

CNTX stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

