Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,736,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,105,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.