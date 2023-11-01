Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $552.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

