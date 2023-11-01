Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 25,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Insider Activity at Coty

Institutional Trading of Coty

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Coty by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.