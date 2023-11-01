Critical Analysis: GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) versus Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GMO Payment Gateway and Palo Alto Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GMO Payment Gateway alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMO Payment Gateway 0 0 0 0 N/A Palo Alto Networks 0 4 40 0 2.91

Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $268.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than GMO Payment Gateway.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $6.89 billion 10.88 $439.70 million $1.26 192.87

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Palo Alto Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palo Alto Networks has higher revenue and earnings than GMO Payment Gateway.

Profitability

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks 6.38% 51.13% 3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats GMO Payment Gateway on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMO Payment Gateway

(Get Free Report)

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services. It also provides global payment services; and early payment, GMO-PG remittance, guarantees, and transaction lending services. In addition, the company offers online advertising services consisting of administrative services for listing ads that use Yahoo! Promotional advertising, and Google AdWords; and administrative services for Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, etc. Further, it provides website analysis support, consulting, and other support services. GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. It sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.