CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CRWD opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

