Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

