Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,123 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $54,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.17 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

