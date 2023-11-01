Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 13,871 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,875,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.26. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

