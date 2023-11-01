Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

