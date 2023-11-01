Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

