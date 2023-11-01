Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FND opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

