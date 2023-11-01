Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $1,207,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

