Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 160,419.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after buying an additional 2,762,420 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IAGG opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.