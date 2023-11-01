Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

