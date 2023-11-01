Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 179,913 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,593.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 229,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,722 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

