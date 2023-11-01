Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

