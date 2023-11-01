Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.