Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

