Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

