Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.55 and a 200 day moving average of $397.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

