Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,893 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 64,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

