Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

