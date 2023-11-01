Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 8,648 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

