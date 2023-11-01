CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Up 6.2%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. 326,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,874,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,962 shares of company stock worth $3,359,869 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.