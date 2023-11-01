Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

CYTK stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

