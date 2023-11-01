D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,784,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $270.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

