D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Cuts Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.68 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

