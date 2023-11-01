D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $930.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $924.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

