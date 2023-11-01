D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after buying an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

