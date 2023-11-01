D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,080,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 287,700 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $562,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 263,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

