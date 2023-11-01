D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 806,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,922.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

