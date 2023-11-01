D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

