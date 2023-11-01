DA Davidson Comments on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.