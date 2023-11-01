Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

