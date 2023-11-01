Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

