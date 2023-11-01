DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 25.3% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 258,376 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 90.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

DarioHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 8.14.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.