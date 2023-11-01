Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Data Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

DTST stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

