DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0021 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $6.70 million and $394,371.04 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.